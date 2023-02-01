Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Inquiry launched after closure
- Published
An inquiry into how to better protect infrastructure projects in South Yorkshire is to be launched, the county's elected mayor has said.
It follows the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), against mayor Oliver Coppard's wishes, in 2022.
Mr Coppard said the body would be independent and look at whether new powers could protect future projects.
Of the airport closure, the mayor said: "We did not have the ability to stop it from happening."
The inquiry will look at how new policies or laws could help authorities to protect similar or new infrastructure projects in the future at local, regional or national level.
DSA ceased passenger flights in November before it was wound down by owners Peel Group.
Last year, a court refused a judicial review over Peel's decision close the airport.
'No control'
Doncaster Council is currently pursuing a compulsory purchase order for the site.
Peel previously said the airport was not financially viable and they were not aware of any credible buyer.
"We were at the mercy of a private company over whom we had no control, and a government in London who refused to intervene. That simply can't be allowed to happen again," Mr Coppard said.
"South Yorkshire has lost two airports in 10 years.
"Despite the millions of investments and the years of support our region poured into DSA, when push came to shove we simply didn't have the powers, money or control we needed to stop it from being closed and mothballed."
The inquiry is to be chaired by lawyer and former High Sheriff of South Yorkshire Martin McKervey and is expected to run until the summer.
He said: "The strong feelings of business and the local community over Doncaster Sheffield Airport's closure show that - whilst due process is of course to be respected - it is clearly not enough in itself to ensure private decisions and regional ambitions are aligned."
