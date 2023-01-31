Cudworth: Two women arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash investigation
Two women have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in which a father and son died.
Dean Jones, 45, and Lewis Daines, 16, were riding bikes in Cudworth, near Barnsley, on 20 January when they are thought to have been struck by a car whose driver then failed to stop.
Two women, aged 30 and 36, from Barnsley, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender, according to South Yorkshire Police.
They remain in custody, officers said.
Police have previously said they wanted to speak to Paul Yates, 35, as part of their investigation.
Officers urged members of the public to ring 999 if they saw Mr Yates, adding he should not be approached.
Mr Bates was also known as "Bane" or "Pip", police said.
Anyone who has spoken to him, or who knows where he may be staying, has been asked to get in touch with the South Yorkshire force.
