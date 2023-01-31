Jared O'Mara: Fraud-accused ex-MP decides not to give evidence
A former MP accused of making fraudulent expenses claims to fund a drug habit has declined the opportunity to give evidence in his defence.
Jared O'Mara, 41, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017-2019, is accused of making fraudulent claims totalling nearly £30,000.
Leeds Crown Court heard on Tuesday he was given the chance to face questions from barristers in person or via a court videolink, but elected not to.
Mr O'Mara denies eight counts of fraud.
The former MP, of Walker Close, Sheffield, was elected to Parliament for Labour in June 2017, but quit the party the following year and became an independent.
He stood down in 2019, the same year it is alleged the fraud offences took place.
The defendant, who is on trial along with Gareth Arnold and John Woodliff, has been following trial proceedings remotely each day via a videolink.
Mr O'Mara is accused of making fraudulent claims to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) from a "fictitious" organisation called Confident About Autism SY.
Prosecutors also allege two invoices from "chief of staff" Mr Arnold for media and PR were for work never carried out.
It is also claimed that Mr O'Mara submitted a false contract of employment for Mr Woodliff, "pretending" he worked as a constituency support officer.
Mr Arnold, 30, of School Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, denies six charges of fraud.
Mr Woodliff, 43, of Hesley Road, Shiregreen, denies one charge of fraud.
The trial continues.
