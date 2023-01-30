Doncaster: Thomas Andrew jailed over woman's rape and break-in
- Published
A violent rapist who broken into his victim's house and subjected her to a "brutal and prolonged" attack has been jailed for 21 years.
Thomas Andrew, of Doncaster, broke into the property in Hunter's Bar, Sheffield, in February 2022 in what police said was a "random attack".
After raping the victim, in her 20s, he fled from police, punching an officer twice and knocking them unconscious.
Andrew, who pleaded guilty to seven charges, was jailed on Friday.
The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, heard Andrew, 21, enter her home at 06:00 GMT on 26 February, police said.
She was repeatedly attacked by Andrew after having tried to block the door and phoning her mother to say she was scared someone was in her house.
The police were called by the victim's mother after she could not get back through to her daughter on the phone.
'Extreme violence'
In a statement read out to Sheffield Crown Court, the victim said her attacker had created "my nightmare" and left her scared "to do normal things".
"It still petrifies me to think how it would have ended if the police had not arrived when they did," she said.
"I no longer feel safe in my bed and struggle to sleep and I am petrified when I hear noises, particularly in the night. I should not have to worry about going to bed every night.
"My independence has been stripped from me and I will have to live with the extreme nature of the violence against me for the rest of my life."
Det Sgt Ollie Hobson, of South Yorkshire Police, said Andrew also caused significant damage to the house during his attack.
"When our officers arrived, Andrew tried to escape by jumping off the roof of the property and running away.
"After a short foot chase, our officers caught up to Andrew and he then assaulted a PC, causing head injuries."
The officers involved in the arrest were handed bravery awards for their work in arresting Andrew, who was violent throughout.
Andrew, of Peakstone Close, pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of burglary.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.