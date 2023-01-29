Handsworth Sword Dancers performing in Sheffield
Sword dancers will be clashing steel in Sheffield city centre later.
Handsworth Sword Dancers have been invited to perform at a heritage fair organised by the city's Millennium Galleries.
Vice-captain James Merryclough said the hour-long performance would be held at noon in Tudor Square.
The group - part of the wider Morris dancing scene - is among only a handful still performing the Yorkshire long sword dance.
Mr Merryclough said the Handsworth Sword Dancers could trace their roots back to the 1880s, although the dance itself is likely to be much older.
"No-one really knows how this tradition started," he said.
"In all likelihood, it was a group of blokes who got together to earn a bit of beer money.
"England has a very rich tradition of folk music and traditions that surround it. Yorkshire longsword dancing connect us with our past."
Mr Merryclough said the group had about 20 members, aged between 22 and 85.
He added: "It's a vibrant hobby as well as a great way to keep fit."
