Rotherham fatal crash: Teenage boy dies after being hit by two cars
A teenager has died after being hit by two cars, police have said.
The 14-year-old boy was walking along Laughton Road in Thurcroft, near Rotherham, on Thursday at around 18:20 GMT when he was struck.
Police believe a grey Honda CR-V hit the boy before he was struck by a white Citroen DS3 that was travelling in the opposite direction.
The drivers called emergency services but the teenager died at the scene, according to South Yorkshire Police.
A spokesperson for the force said the boy's family were being supported by specially trained officers.
Police asked for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
