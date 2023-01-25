Two men charged in Rotherham child sex abuse inquiry
Two men from Rotherham have been charged with sexual abuse offences following two separate investigations by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Neil Cawton, 67, from Rawmarsh, is accused of nine offences alleged to have been committed against four schoolgirls between 2006 and 2012.
David Saynor, 75, is charged with 20 offences including four counts of rape and three of sexual assault.
They relate to 10 victims, with the allegations dating from 2007 to 2015.
Both men appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. They are due to appear at the city's crown court on 22 February, the NCA said.
The investigations form part of the NCA's Operation Stovewood - an inquiry into historic child sex abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
