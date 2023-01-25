Barnsley Hospice now outstanding, says Care Quality Commission
A hospice once rated as inadequate is now outstanding, a watchdog has said.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited Barnsley Hospice in November and "found a service that had rapidly improved".
It added people now benefitted from outstanding care.
Martine Tune, chief executive officer and chief nurse of Barnsley Hospice said: "We are committed to ensuring that our service remains outstanding".
The hospice, run by Barnsley Hospice Appeal, was placed in special measures in 2021.
CQC said leaders and staff had worked "extremely hard to turn things around" since the previous inspection in January 2022, when it noted some improvements had been made but concerns remained.
Following the latest inspection, the service was rated outstanding overall and for being safe, caring and well-led. It was rated good for being responsive and effective.
Sarah Dronsfield, deputy director of operations at CQC, said: "We were extremely impressed by the substantial improvements the service had made.
"People are now protected by a strong comprehensive safety system and the team have a focus on openness, transparency and learning when things go wrong."
Inspectors said the inpatient unit was "quiet and calming", noting how people appeared relaxed.
Staff were observed completing visual checks whilst patients were resting, and help was offered when needed.
Ms Dronsfield said people are "truly respected" and treated as individuals, with staff "going the extra mile" to ensure emotional and practical needs were always met.
'Thank you' cards displayed on the ward were testament to the high standards of care, inspectors said.
Ms Tune said: "Providing the best specialist palliative and end of life care for our community is at the heart of what we do, and will continue to be the driving force for us moving forward.
"We are committed to ensuring that our service remains outstanding whilst looking for ways to continue improving, and raise the vital funds required to sustain the hospice."
The full report will be published on CQC's website later.
