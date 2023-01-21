Cudworth crash: Two cyclists killed in suspected hit-and-run
Two cyclists have died after they were hit by a car in South Yorkshire.
Both men were believed to have been struck by a red Volkswagen Golf in Royston Road, Cudworth, near Barnsley, just after 21:05 GMT on Friday.
The driver failed to stop at the scene and the car was later found abandoned in Bleak Avenue, Shafton, police said.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. South Yorkshire Police are looking for a second suspect.
The cyclists were both pronounced dead at the scene of the collision and have not yet been formally identified.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and may have seen the Volkswagen Golf or cyclists to get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from those with dashcam footage."
Police cordoned off Royston Road between Sidcop Road and Sherwood Way following the collision and said it would "likely be closed for some time".
