Sheffield: Ecclesfield Road closed following serious crash
A major Sheffield road has been closed following a collision involving an HGV.
Ecclesfield Road has been shut at its junction with Fife Street, with several police cars and a forensic collision investigator in attendance.
Emergency services have been on the scene since about 07:20 GMT and a large police cordon has been put in place, one resident told the BBC.
South Yorkshire Police has asked motorists to avoid the area. No further details have been given at this stage.
