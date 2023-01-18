South Yorkshire Police to sell horse who has not excelled at the job
South Yorkshire Police are looking for a new home for a police horse who has not "excelled" at his job.
Tommy, a seven-year-old Irish gelding, who is also known as Tommy Tankersley, has been with the force for four years.
He has carried out regular patrols and is safe in traffic, but apparently he needs some further education in discipline.
A spokesperson for the force said "through no fault of his own" they needed to find him a new home.
"Tommy has previously had surgery for a locking stifle, but this has no detriment to his health and abilities and has passed vetting," they added.
The stifle joint has a locking mechanism designed to allow the horse to be able to sleep standing up, however it is not meant to lock up while the horse is walking or exercising.
It can be corrected through exercise, medication or as in Tommy's case with surgery.
South Yorkshire Police said they hoped to find a new home for Tommy where he could "excel to his full potential".
"Tommy is for sale through no fault of his own, but due to him not excelling as a police horse, we need to find him a new home," they added.
He is described a "beautiful, gentle horse" with "impeccable manners".
