Reece Radford: Two charged with Sheffield murder over city stabbing

Reece RadfordSouth Yorkshire Police
Reece Radford, 26, was stabbed in the early hours of 29 September and died later in hospital

Two men have been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police said Reece Radford, 26, was attacked in the early hours of 29 September on Arundel Gate in the city centre.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Dereck Owusu, 36, and Louis James, 46, were previously charged with attempted murder, but the charges were amended after Mr Radford died in hospital.

Both have been remanded in custody, a force spokesperson said.

