Sheffield flood: Southey Green family say they lost everything
- Published
A family say they have "lost everything" after a burst water main flooded their home in Sheffield.
Dozens of homes were affected when a high-pressure pipe burst on Moonshine Lane in Southey Green on Monday, turning streets into rivers.
Elaine Williams said water gushed from her back garden, through her house, and out of her front door, destroying items on the way.
Yorkshire Water said it was working to fix the pipe as quickly as possible.
Ms Williams said the burst happened at about 08:00 GMT with her rushing to help neighbours initially affected.
Video from the scene showed the fast-flowing water rushing out of the ground, pushing up the pavement and running down the road.
"It happened so fast, no notice, nothing," she said.
"It just sounded like really thundering rain and that was what we thought it was, and seeing the torrential path of water going down Southey Close was unreal."
Much of her house has been water damaged and she is now left counting the cost of the flood.
"We've just got to take it day-by-day and try and assess what we've got to keep, and what we can't keep.
"[It's] just disappointment that we've lost everything."
She praised the police and Yorkshire Water who tried to help after the burst, but said she was now waiting to find out if her items could be replaced.
However, priceless decades-old photos from her parents and other sentimental items had probably been lost, she added.
"We have been visiting vulnerable customers that have been impacted by flooding in Southey Green, and have a customer hub on Moonshine Lane, where our colleagues are supporting customers," a Yorkshire Water spokesperson said.
"We're also working closely with Sheffield City Council and our partners, Service Master, to clear away debris and damage caused by yesterday's burst water main."
The road remains closed while the repair work is ongoing, the company added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.