Rotherham: Biker seriously injured at 100-vehicle car meet
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash at a "car meet" on an industrial estate, police have said.
South Yorkshire Police said a motorcycle and a VW Golf collided near the McLaren Composites Technology Centre on Selden Way in Rotherham at about 20:30 GMT on Saturday.
The force said about 100 cars had gathered for an "organised" event.
It said a man, who was believed to have been in the Golf, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
A representative said the 35-year-old motorcyclist was "found with serious injuries" and was taken to hospital.
They said Selden Way was currently closed and was "expected to be for some time whilst an investigation is carried out".
Appealing for footage and witnesses, PC Gary Richards said the crash had "led to a man ending up in hospital... and we believe there were a number of people at the scene who were filming at the time".
"Whilst we carry out enquiries to understand what happened, we would urge anyone who has any dash-cam, mobile footage or any information... to come forward," he added.
