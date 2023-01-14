Sheffield Central Library gets exclusion zone over masonry concerns
An exclusion zone has been created around a library because of concerns about loose stonework.
The 10ft (3m) zone around Sheffield Central Library on Surrey Street could be in place for at least a year, the city's council said.
Protective canopies have also been installed over doorways to protect people entering and exiting the site.
Councillor Richard Williams said he wanted to reassure the public that the building "can still be used safely".
The Grade II listed building, which is also home to Graves Art Gallery and Sheffield Library Theatre, opened in 1934.
The structure is steel framed with Portland stone cladding and decorative mouldings on its frontage.
A council representative said a recent survey had found it had substandard areas of stone or brickwork on all sides.
As a result, the exclusion zone has been placed around the site on Arundel Gate, Tudor Square and Surrey Street.
Mr Williams said engineers had done "what was needed to prevent further damage to the structure".
He said the exclusion zone would be "replaced with a more robust structure soon, given the length of time that [it] will be in place".
"We will keep our residents updated as the work on the building progresses," he added.
