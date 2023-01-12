Attempted murder charge after man found injured in Stocksbridge

The house where the attack is said to have happened
The injured man was found outside a house in Cedar Road, Stocksbridge

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was found injured outside a house in Sheffield.

The victim, in his 30s, was found on Cedar Road, Stocksbridge, on Tuesday morning with serious injuries.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, South Yorkshire Police said.

Bradley Spencer, 29, of Pot House Lane, Sheffield, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with attempted murder.

The victim is in a serious but stable condition in hospital

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics