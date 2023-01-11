Attempted murder arrest after man injured outside Stocksbridge house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reports of an attack outside a house in Sheffield.
Officers were called to a house on Cedar Road in Stocksbridge at about 07:55 GMT on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The victim was found with injuries including cuts to his head and a dislocated shoulder. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody, the force added.
Det Insp Iain Martin, of South Yorkshire Police, thanked witnesses for coming forward.
"We are not currently looking for any other people in relation to this incident, and we are happy there is no wider risk to the general public at this time," he added.
