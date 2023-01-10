Man stabbed in Barnsley after meeting attackers via dating app
A man was stabbed in the neck and had his car taken after meeting his attackers through a dating app.
The victim, along with another man, had arranged to pick up two men at Asda on Upper Sheffield Road, in Barnsley, at 02:55 GMT on 21 December.
They all travelled to a car park off Havelands Lane in Worsbrough where the men were threatened with a knife before the driver was stabbed and car stolen.
Police urged people who use dating apps to be careful when meeting strangers.
Det Con Toni Wain described it as a "terrifying ordeal" and said police wanted to find the attackers to "bring some closure for the victims".
Officers have appealed for information from anyone who may have seen the car - a grey Peugeot Allure - driving through the area from about 03:00 GMT onwards.
They have also asked motorists who maty have dasch cam footage taken in the area at that time to come forward.
Mr Wain added: "I'd also like to remind people that while the majority of dating app users are genuine and don't pose any danger to you, sadly there are those out there who have criminal intentions.
"Please take measures to minimise the risks when meeting up with somebody you have met through an app."
