Sheffield man who raped and beat child jailed for 15 years
- Published
A man who raped and used violence against a child has been jailed for 15 years.
Mark Andrews abused his victim over a number of years in the 1980s and 1990s, often leaving her injured as a result of the assaults.
Sheffield Crown Court was told she would be forced to lie to teachers when asked how she had been hurt.
Police said the 61-year-old had used physical and sexual violence to "instil significant fear" into her.
Andrews, formerly of Musgrave Road, Sheffield, was found guilty at an earlier hearing of rape and child cruelty and jailed for 15 years.
He was also sentenced to two years for indecent assault and one year for gross indecency with a child - both to run concurrently.
Det Sgt Alex Edward said it had been a "complex and lengthy investigation into horrific physical and sexual abuse".
The officer added: "What happened to her as a child was traumatic and will likely have an impact on her for the rest of her life."
