South Yorkshire PC 'mortified' at trial over breasts photo, court told
A police officer has said he was "mortified" to be on trial accused of taking a photograph of a young woman's cleavage.
Paul Hinchcliffe, 46, denies one charge of sexual assault while he was off duty during a night out at a pub in Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham, in 2020.
He is alleged to have pulled the then 18-year-old woman's top down before taking a picture.
In evidence at Leeds Crown Court, he said it had been a consensual act.
On Wednesday, the jury had heard a police interview in which the complainant explained how she and the defendant were part of a group drinking in the pub on 3 October 2020.
She had said the discussion included her desire for breast augmentation, which then led the defendant to pull her top down and take the picture, which he then sent to a colleague.
In his evidence given on Thursday, Mr Hinchcliffe, who is married and has four children, said he took the picture, but he denied pulling down the woman's top.
The officer, from Wath, said the group, which included other officers, had been drinking beer for around seven and a half hours and were enjoying themselves "getting drunk and giddy".
He said the complainant had joined them and began talking about having a "boob job" and she pulled her top forward to show her cleavage.
The defendant then said he had held her top in the same position and asked if he could take a picture to send to a colleague, PC Ian Dillon, who was not with the group in the pub.
He said he had asked: "Can I show him? Can I send it?"
"She either consented to it or she implied that she was consenting," Mr Hinchcliffe added.
"This is why I'm mortified it's come to this. She was laughing and giggling."
Mr Hinchcliffe also admitted sending the woman WhatsApp messages, including sexually explicit emojis, later that evening.
The officer, who has been suspended by South Yorkshire Police, said he knew there were things he should not have said.
"When I've been sober enough to realise what an idiot I have been, I've apologised.
"I'm absolutely mortified. I'm disgusted I'm here. It's wholly embarrassing, it's shameful."
His colleague, PC Ian Dillon, earlier told the court he had received the photograph and had replied: "You're going to get locked up."
"My feeling was a combination of being quite angry, because I was with my wife at that point, and a little bit shocked as well," he said.
PC Dillon added he had already warned the defendant after receiving a photograph of him with two women with arms in front of them.
PC Dillon had replied saying it was a "a bit gropey", adding: "I hope you behave yourself."
"I felt obliged to make a bit of a challenge to it, in a casual sort of way.
"I didn't want to come across as too stern with him, but I wanted to flag up my concerns," he said.
The trial continues.
