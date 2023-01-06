Sheffield: Plans for new student apartment block unveiled
New plans for 963 apartments in Sheffield aimed at young people and students have been submitted.
The building, which would also include a cinema and gym, would be built at the junctions of Wellington Street, Rockingham Street and Trafalgar Street.
The new application reduces the height of the block from an original proposal for 38 storeys to 26, due to rising construction costs.
No date has been set for council planners to consider the application.
Code Living, a student accommodation specialist, along with agents Staniforth Architects, are behind the proposal.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Staniforth Architects said the site lends itself to creating "an urban marker in the cityscape".
"This needs to be done carefully in a way that complements the topography and skyline, working with the rise and fall of the cityscape."
The plans include 913 studio apartments, of which 29 would be accessible, 15 two-bed flats and 35 six-bed flats.
In addition to the gym and cinema there would also be dance studios, cafes, study areas and cycle storage.
High-speed internet would be provided along with 24-hour security and the ground floor would also include retail spaces.
The applicants said the development is expected to create 15 full-time jobs and 20 part-time jobs.
