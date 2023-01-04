Barnsley Council pledges to tackle mould issues in 24 hours
A council has pledged to resolve high priority complaints of mould and damp made by tenants within 24 hours.
The number of "live requests" relating to damp, mould or condensation had "significantly increased" by 59% in November, standing at 562 by month's end, a Barnsley Council report said.
In private rentals, 80 complaints were made in the 12 months to 22 November.
The authority said there would be an "immediate inspection regime" after the death of Rochdale toddler Awaab Ishak.
The two-year-old died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to black mould in his flat in the town in Greater Manchester in December 2020.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Barnsley Council was set to take action to resolve mould issues quickly because of the increase in complaints "due to heightened emphasis in the media" and a campaign to encourage tenants to report issues, a report to the authority's cabinet revealed.
Berneslai Homes, which managed 18,500 homes on behalf of Barnsley Council was bringing in "a damp and mould specialist" to ensure high priority jobs were completed within 24 hours, the report said.
The company had also carried out urgent inspections of 156 properties where the gas has been capped off, amid concerns lack of heating might be "detrimental" to the properties and health of tenants, it added.
"Berneslai Homes has instigated urgent inspections to all 156 properties to ascertain if there are any outstanding damp, mould or condensation concerns which require attention," the report stated.
"There are currently 55 disrepairs cases, 48 of which relate to damp, mould, and condensation in some way."
Berneslai Homes would also launch a task force in January "to oversee and monitor the approach and actions in relation to damp and mould", the report to Barnsley Council said.
