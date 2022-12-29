Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq.
Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism.
During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing, the 31-year-old described being abused and spoke of a man "defecating" in his garden.
Police said they believed the incident was racially motivated.
The South Yorkshire force said it was reported a man had defecated in the front garden of an address on Gawber Road in Barnsley just before 18:20 GMT on 5 October.
They have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with their investigation and urged anyone who recognised him to contact police.
Last year, Rafiq was found to have been the victim of racial harassment and bullying while he was a player at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.
He told MPs that English cricket was "institutionally" racist, sparking the scandal that has dogged English cricket for much of the past two years.
His testimony led to changes in Yorkshire's leadership, Headingley being temporarily stripped of hosting international matches, and reprimands for several current and former players and coaches.
It also led to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) putting together a 12-point plan to tackle racism in the game.
