Sheffield sword dancers perform in Boxing Day tradition
- Published
Hundreds of people gathered to watch a traditional Boxing Day sword dance being performed in Sheffield.
The Grenoside Sword Dancers were joined by dancers from Maltby, Rotherham, for the dance outside the Old Harrow Inn in Grenoside.
They are part of the wider Morris dancing scene, and locked swords as they danced in groups of six or eight.
The groups are among only a handful who perform the traditional folk dance in the UK.
Steve Mettam, a dancer from the Grenoside group, said it was fantastic to see so many people come out to support them.
"This dance has been danced on this spot in Grenoside for over 200 years," he said. "Even through the two world wars, this dance was performed.
"This year sadly we lost our captain Dave Brookes. Last year was the 50th continuous year that he had performed this dance, so today is in memory of him.
"We have had about 200-300 people come out to see us today, it's great to see so many come out and see us perform this tradition.
"Hopefully some of them will be inspired to join us," he added.
Debbie Williams from the Maltby Sword Dancers said: "We are invited to Grenoside every year and, as always, we had a marvellous time supporting their special day.
"It was brilliant to dance in the sunshine. Both Maltby and Grenoside are looking for new members so it would be great if anyone seeing us today came and joined in."
