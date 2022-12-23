Two killed in Hoyland crash as car hits trees
- Published
A 49-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have died in a road traffic collision in Barnsley, police said.
They died at the scene after the black Subaru car they were travelling in left the road and hit trees on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland on Thursday evening.
Family members have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the car to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.