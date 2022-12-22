Sheffield steel Covid memorial sculpture design revealed
- Published
A stainless steel sculpture representing a willow tree is to be installed in Sheffield as a permanent memorial to the Covid pandemic.
Artist George King's design was chosen out of 14 entries after Sheffield City Council asked for submissions.
The city centre sculpture would be a "meaningful, long-lasting and creative" tribute to those who died, as well as to key workers, the council said.
The memorial is due to be installed in Balm Green Gardens in spring next year.
Artists had been asked to propose ideas for a memorial tree reflecting themes gathered in the first phase of Sheffield's Covid memorial programme, known as Stories from the Pandemic.
'A place to reflect'
Mr King, an architect and sculptor, said of his winning design: "A willow has a strong trunk, which symbolises how people worked together to create the strength needed at such a difficult time.
"It's an honour to have been selected to create this sculpture and it's a big responsibility."
He said his practice, George King Architects, would work with Sheffield steel fabricators on the piece to reflect the city's heritage.
The sculpture would allow people to read stories of those affected by the pandemic and to attach temporary messages or ribbons, according to Sheffield City Council.
Balm Green Gardens, next to Barker's Pool, would be upgraded when the piece was installed to make it more accessible for people with disabilities, it added.
Council leader Terry Fox said: "We've worked hard to get this point, so I'm really pleased work can now begin on the sculpture which will serve as a permanent memorial to those who have lost their lives, those who have worked above and beyond to keep people as safe as possible and those who have been affected by Covid.
"It sounds wonderful and I look forward to seeing it in place, as somewhere where anyone can go and just stand and look at it or inside it, to reflect, be thoughtful and show compassion."
