Rotherham Council in bid to enforce motoring offences
- Published
Rotherham Council is to apply for powers to crack down on driving offences which currently rely on the police to enforce.
If approved by the Department of Transport the authority would be able to take its own action against motorists who breach restrictions.
It would use existing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to capture offenders.
The council said the scheme could improve safety for all road users.
The powers would be targeted at areas with pedestrianised zones, turning restrictions or no entry roads.
This includes the pedestrian zones on Bridgegate and High Street in Rotherham town centre.
Other areas are Clifton Lane, in Clifton, which has turning restrictions, Sheffield Lane, in Catcliffe, which has a no entry sign and the bus gate on Wood Lane, in Brinsworth.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the government had asked councils to consider adopting powers to enforce certain traffic offences.
The council said if a driver received both a civil penalty notice and one from the police for the same breach the police notice would take precedence.
It said the scheme could cost between £15,000 and £25,000 to establish and would cost about £700 a month, but would hope to recover the costs from enforcement activity.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.