Amrit Jhagra: Doncaster murderer's jail term increased
- Published
A teenager who stabbed two men to death in a Doncaster street has had his prison sentence increased.
Amrit Jhagra, 19, murdered Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, in a fight on Silver Street in January.
He was jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years after he was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court in October.
The sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal as being "unduly lenient" and the court has now imposed a minimum jail term of 26 years.
Det Ch Insp Lee Townley, who led the investigation, said he welcomed the court's decision.
"This case has laid bare the truly heartbreaking implications of knife crime, and the devastating impact the actions of those who carry a knife can have on young people and their loved ones who are left behind," he said.
"I am pleased Jhagra will now face a lengthy time behind bars, and whilst there is nothing that will bring Ryan and Janis back, I hope today's decision will help bring some closure for the Theobald and Kozlovskis families, after what has been the most challenging of 12 months."
The murder trial heard that Mr Kozlovskis and Mr Theobald had been on a night out when they became involved in an altercation with Jhagra's friend shortly before the stabbing.
CCTV showed the men fighting and chasing each other outside a bar in the early hours of the morning on 29 January.
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Choudhury said while the incident may have been started by Mr Kozlovskis, Jhagra's decision to carry a knife and launch the "savage" attack had ruined three families' lives.
The judge dismissed the claim that the teenager was acting in self defence.
Jhagra, of Cedar Road, Doncaster, was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of possessing an offensive weapon following a 10-day trial.
Speaking after the Court of Appeal hearing, the Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP expressed his sympathies to the families of Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald.
"While no sentence can repair the damage caused by Amrit Jhagra's barbaric actions, I welcome the decision of the Court to sentence him to a longer prison term which is a better reflection of his violent offending," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.