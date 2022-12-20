Sheffield's under-threat Rose Garden Cafe to reopen after works
Campaigners fighting to save a park cafe in Sheffield have welcomed news it is to reopen temporarily.
The Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park closed with only 15 minutes' notice in July due to council concerns about structural issues in the roof.
Work carried out since the summer has meant the cafe can reopen on Thursday, initially as a takeaway.
The city council is still considering the results of a building survey to determine the site's long-term future.
Liz Hnat, from the Save the Rose Garden Cafe campaign, urged people to support the business.
"Don't be put off by the remaining scaffolding which has been adjusted to allow entrance," she said.
"It will be a takeaway service with a small seating area, and the building will look very different but the amazing staff are there to welcome you with open arms and a bright smile."
She said the fight was not over to save the building, but the reopening was a "milestone".
Built in 1927, the cafe employed 12 people when it was forced to close in July.
It, and the park, were gifted to the people of Sheffield last century and are held in a charitable trust, with the council acting as sole trustee.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council said that, following further survey investigations and construction work to secure the site, the building required significant propping work.
That was completed throughout October and November and a range of surveys will now be considered in detail to decide on the future of the building.
Bryan Lodge, chair of the council's charity trustee sub-committee, said it was "fantastic news" the cafe could reopen before Christmas.
"We regret that the café has been closed for so many weeks, but as the surveys have shown, the building standalone was not structurally sound, and public safety is not a risk we're willing to take here.".
