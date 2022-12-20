Stannington: Nativity event held days after gas restored
- Published
A community which endured 12 days without heating or hot water has put on a live Christmas Nativity after gas supplies were finally reconnected.
People in Stannington, Sheffield, were left without gas after a burst water main flooded a pipe.
The area's annual outdoor Nativity event took place on Monday evening.
Organiser Alison Cook said: "I hope it's an opportunity for some peace and joy and to breathe some hope into the new year."
Ms Cook said she was without heating for nine days after the supply was lost on 2 December.
Distributor Cadent said more than 3,000 properties had been hit, either by loss of gas, poor pressure or damage caused to boilers and appliances. A major incident was declared by Sheffield Council before supplies were fully restored on 16 December.
Ms Cook said she hoped the event, organised by Christ Church Stannington and held at The Peacock, would help bring the community together after a difficult few weeks.
The Nativity featured actors, animals including a donkey, sheep and horses ridden by the Three Wise Men, and a real baby in the manger.
"It has grown up and become part of the tradition. This is what Christmas means in Stannington. I really realised how much it meant to local folk," Ms Cook said.
Despite some hairy moments with the more strong-willed cast members, Ms Cook said the event was a huge success.
"About 400 came to watch and follow us round, the rain held off mostly and it was a great evening. The donkey only had one difference of opinion about which direction to go, just as poor Joseph had his hands full of gifts, but there were others around to help."
The event started around 30 years ago.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.