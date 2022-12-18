Barnsley: Two arrested after man injured in house gas explosion
Two people have been arrested following a gas explosion at a house in Barnsley in which one of them was left injured.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said three crews were sent to Cromwell St in Thurnscoe on Saturday night.
Police said a man in his 30s, who was inside the house at the time, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries but no-one else was injured.
The man and a woman in her 20s have been held for drugs offences in connection with the incident.
Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, said a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police.
"There are no concerns for the wider community," they said.
An investigation into the cause of the explosion, which happened at about 21:00 GMT, is under way, the fire service said.
Cromwell Street was closed between Briton Street and Lancaster Street but the road has since reopened.