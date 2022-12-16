Barnsley: Civic theatre regeneration to begin in 2023
Regeneration work costing £3.2m to improve Barnsley Civic's historic Eldon Street entrance will start in 2023.
The arts venue launched a fundraising appeal to renovate the foyer and facade in 2017 .
Locally-born broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson, poet Ian McMillan and director Ken Loach have backed the campaign.
Barnsley Civic chief executive, Anthony Baker, said the venue would be "the jewel in the crown" of the town centre.
A new cafe, bar and restaurant will open on the ground and first floor, along with office space and creative community spaces for events.
Mr Baker said: "We've waited 25 years to open our front doors onto Barnsley's busiest street, Eldon Street. Barnsley Civic will be the jewel in the crown of the town centre transformation."
Money for the improvements is being provided by Barnsley Council, Historic England, and others, including a grant of £1.2m from the Eldon Street High Street Heritage Action Zone.
Fundraising by Barnsley Civic also aims to contribute £150,000 to the redevelopment.
The arts centre will remain open during the work for which planning permission has already been granted.
Cllr Sir Steve Houghton, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: "This is an important scheme that will hugely complement the major improvements we have made to the town centre over the last five years.
"Barnsley Civic has lacked an active frontage onto Eldon Street for many years but this work will not only provide a fabulous cultural resource for the people of Barnsley, it will also conserve and celebrate the unique heritage of the building."
Project work is expected to last nine months with the front doors of Barnsley Civic expected to open in September.
