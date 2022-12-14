Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said.
Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos taken today suggest people are still playing on the ice."
Adults were asked to urge children they knew to keep away from frozen lakes.
The fire service said they should "speak to the youngsters in your life and urge them to stay well away".
Doncaster Council backed up the fire service's warning, asking people to stay safe and "never venture onto frozen ice".
The fire service also reminded dog walkers to keep their pets on leads, never to follow them onto ice and to call 999 if they spotted someone in trouble.
The warnings came just days after three boys died when they fell through ice on a lake in Solihull, West Midlands.
