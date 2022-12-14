Stannington: Homes still without gas after 12 days as temperatures fall
- Published
Engineers are still working to reconnect gas supplies to the last of 2,000 homes in Sheffield which were cut off 12 days ago.
A burst water main flooded gas pipes in Stannginton and Malin Bridge.
About 100 homes were still without gas supplies on Tuesday as overnight temperatures fell to -4C (25F).
Cadent Gas said "complicated engineering challenges" had so far prevented its workers from restoring power to the remaining properties.
Hundreds of engineers have been working to pump water from the network and restore gas to residents left without central heating or cooking facilities since 2 December.
Cadent said in a statement on Tuesday night: "We know those of you not on gas just want this to end. We're frustrated we couldn't resolve this today.
"We're getting much closer to bringing this to a conclusion, if you can just continue to bear with us a little longer."
Local residents have been urged not to try to restore their own gas supply.
Some have told of wrapping their children in five blankets to keep them warm in homes "as cold as Iceland".
Staff from Sheffield Council and Yorkshire Water carried out welfare checks at affected homes on Tuesday.
The water company has faced criticism over its maintenance of the 50-year-old underground pipe which flooded the gas network with more than one million litres of water.
Olivia Blake, the MP for Sheffield Hallam, said: "Once this incident is resolved, questions will need to be answered and lessons learnt, so no community has to go through what ours has."
Yorkshire Water has agreed to pay compensation for damage caused by the burst water main, while Cadent has doubled payments to properties which have lost gas supply.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.