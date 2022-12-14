Sheffield: Police incident closes city centre road
A road has been closed in Sheffield city centre due to a police incident, with officers warning it could be shut for several hours.
Officers were called to Eyre Street just after 06:00 GMT.
A cordon has been put in place and the road is closed in both directions from Matilda Street to Jessop Street.
South Yorkshire Police has not released any details about the nature of the incident, but has asked the public to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for the force said: "It is expected the road will remain closed for several hours."
