Rotherham: Woman and dog rescued from frozen lake
- Published
A woman has been rescued from a frozen lake after getting stuck trying to save her pet dog when it crashed through the ice chasing a swan.
The woman was knee-deep in the lake and holding on to a second dog when officers spotted her on Monday at Silverwood Nature Reserve in Rotherham.
She was helped to safety by PC Jamie Walker, who was also able to save the stricken canine.
South Yorkshire Police has urged people to be vigilant around frozen water.
Chf Insp Lee Carlson said: "This incident had a good outcome, everyone was safe, albeit some soggy footwear.
"However it could have been very different as we have seen from the absolutely devastating tragedy in Solihull this week."
He added: "Please know where your children are playing, their usual safe places may not be safe now winter has arrived, and be aware on your regular, local walks with your dogs - as the seasons change, so do the risks."
The incident in Rotherham comes after three young boys died and another was left in a critical condition after they were pulled from an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday.
And on Monday, police in North Yorkshire warned four young boys who they found trying to break the ice of a frozen pond as they stood on it.
Mr Carlson said: "We share a multitude of advice as the cold weather approaches, but it's important that people don't think 'that won't happen to me'.
"With the increase in freezing conditions even your routine that you have done every day may need to change, and that may be something as simple as walking your dog on the lead, not off."
