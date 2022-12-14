The Crown: Child actor beat leukaemia to play Prince Harry
A child actor from Halifax who beat leukaemia is playing Prince Harry in the latest series of The Crown.
Aged just 21 months, Will was diagnosed with the blood cell cancer.
Now, after 27 operations, the 13-year-old is realising his acting dreams, playing the young prince in series five of the hit Netflix drama.
His father Andy said: "We binge-watched until we had seen all of Will's scenes."
Will received years of treatment at Sheffield Children's Hospital, supported by his father and mother Michelle.
Andy said: "Throughout everything, he was a superstar. Our little boy never complained once."
Will's mother spotted a casting call from The Crown for an actor to play Prince William. She said although she did not have a William, she might just have a Harry waiting in the wings.
Andy said: "Will was asked to provide a self-tape at first. He got to the last four, then two, and then finally he had an interview with the casting director via Skype. The next day we got the news that he'd been successful."
First autographs
Andy described how his family had been "bursting with excitement" as they eagerly awaited the series launch.
"The premiere was incredible," he said. "We were treated like royalty. We mixed with the stars of stage and screen, and Will took it all in his stride. He even signed his first autographs."
The family said they have never forgotten the excellent care Will received and remain lifelong supporters of Sheffield Children's Hospital. Over five years, the family - along with a team of volunteers - collected used Christmas trees, raising £52,000 for The Children's Hospice Charity.
Andy added: "It is highly likely that without the unwavering determination and care of the people at Sheffield Children's, Will might not be here to enjoy this incredible life experience. We, as a family, thank the team from the bottom of our hearts. They are such an incredible group of people."
