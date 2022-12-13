Sheffield gas outage: Engineers still working to reconnect 100 homes
Gas engineers are still working to restore supplies to the last of almost 2,000 homes cut off 11 days ago.
Residents in Stannington and Malin Bridge in Sheffield were left without heating and cooking facilities when a water main flooded gas pipes.
Cadent Gas said some water still needed to be cleared from the network, but the remaining 100 or so affected homes should have power restored later.
It had hoped to get all affected properties back on by Monday night.
The company said the homes still without supplies were "mainly in the Malin Bridge area but there are some pockets in Stannington too".
Kate Jones, Cadent's incident controller, said: "Our engineers have just over 100 properties to get back on gas today [Tuesday].
"We know it has been particularly difficult for the residents in Malin Bridge who have been without gas for over a week.
From Tues 13 Dec, all residents of Stannington to Malin Bridge, Hillsborough will receive a hand delivered letter by a Cadent employee. It will contain instructions on how we will make a compensation payment for not being able to provide gas to domestic and commercial properties.— Cadent Incident (@cadentincident) December 12, 2022
"Unfortunately, this is where most of the water has pooled and we have been pumping water out of this area, since the water main burst and flooded our gas network."
She added: "We have 125 engineers on site today, plus staff from Sheffield Council and Yorkshire Water, who are knocking on doors carrying out welfare checks for residents in Stannington and Malin Bridge.
"I want to reassure everyone affected, that we are working around the clock to get your gas back on.
"Not just to the gas meter but into your home too. The Gas Safe engineers are checking gas appliances and if water has got into the appliances, they are making the necessary repairs to fix the appliances.
"If necessary, we will arrange for appliances to be replaced if there is no alternative solution."
Residents have been warned not to switch on their gas themselves but to wait for engineers to carry out safety checks.
Cadent said all residents would be given a letter detailing how compensation would be paid.
