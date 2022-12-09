Doncaster: Police officer charged with two sexual assaults
A serving police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of sexual assault.
PC Liam Duncanson, 37, worked on a neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster and has been suspended from duties, South Yorkshire Police said.
The charges relate to reports of inappropriate behaviour at a social event in October 2021.
He was bailed at a hearing on Wednesday and the case was sent to be heard at Leeds Crown Court on 4 January.
The allegations were reported to the force's counter corruption unit and PC Duncanson was not on duty at the time of the social event.
Supt Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police's professional standards department, said: "We continue to be totally committed to being as open and transparent as possible with our communities in relation to the professional standards of our officers."
