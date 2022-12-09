Balby crash victim named by police as John Barker
A motorist who died after crashing into fencing and the central reservation in Balby has been named by police.
John Barker, 73, died in hospital after his Dacia Duster crashed on the A630 Warmsworth Road on 2 December, South Yorkshire Police said.
His family described the lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan as "larger than life" and said he would be "sadly missed".
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the police.
