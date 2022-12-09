Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions.
Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub.
Mr Chojnowski died of "catastrophic" injuries on 2 July.
Mr Ling, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, Doncaster, has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.
His trial has been shown CCTV footage of him punching and kicking the victim in the car park of The Salutation on South Parade in the city.
Mr Ling claimed he acted in self-defence after Mr Chojnowski tried stab him with a key.
He had parked his Audi SQ7 behind the pub before going drinking with friends on the evening of Friday 1 July, the jury heard.
Mr Ling, who ran a waste disposal business before selling it for more than £1m last year, told the court he had left £1,000 in cash and his passport under the dashboard.
'I was scared'
After drinking for about seven hours and taking cocaine supplied by a friend, Mr Ling returned to his car at about 02:30 BST to find the light on and Mr Chojnowski in the driver's seat, the court heard.
Mr Ling said he grabbed Mr Chojnowski with both arms and the pair fell to the ground and began fighting.
He told the jury: "I was scared, panicking. I didn't know if he was on his own.
"I could tell from the way he was waving his arms he was trying to stab me. I could feel I had been stabbed."
Asked by defence counsel Nick Johnson KC why he had kicked Mr Chojnowski multiple times as he laid on the ground, Mr Ling said: "I wanted to keep him on the floor. I was scared of him getting back up."
Mr Ling denied attacking Mr Chojnowski in "retribution" for him stealing his money and said he only realised the £1,000 was missing when returned to his car.
He confronted Mr Chojnowski about the whereabouts of the cash and dragged him across the ground as he looked for it, the court heard.
He said he did not find the money but came across a Yale house key which he assumed he had been attacked with.
'Ashamed of myself'
Mr Ling then drove home and said he later learned from social media that Mr Chojnowski, who suffered head, chest and abdominal injuries, had died.
He told the court he "felt terrible" and insisted he had not realised how badly injured the Polish national had been.
He said: "If I'd known I'd hurt him that much I'd have got help help. I wouldn't let someone die in a car park."
Asked by Mr Johnson how he felt about what he had done, Mr Ling said: "Devastated and ashamed of myself."
The trial continues.
