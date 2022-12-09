Rotherham: Allotment holder found dead chickens in water butt - report
A dead animal's head on a lock and "dead chickens in water butts" were among complaints about allotments in Rotherham last year.
The claims were among more than 100 complaints made from tenants and residents, a new report has shown.
The list included other issues such as cockerel noise, fly tipping, bonfires and overgrown trees.
One tenant complained that a syringe and needle had been found on their allotment.
The annual report, from Rotherham Allotment Alliance, listed complaints for the region, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
One person alleged that a "dead chicken head" was put on a lock at the allotment on High Street, while another on Lowfield Avenue had found a number of dead fowl in water butts.
"In 2021, there were many incidents recorded on sites that were in contravention of the allotment rules," the report said.
"The main issues were fire/smoke nuisance, thefts and noise nuisance. A number of anti-social and abusive instances were also reported."
