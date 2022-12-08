Barnsley: Energy grant help for low income households
People struggling to heat their homes this winter are to be helped by Barnsley Council as part of a £3m support scheme.
Rising energy bills and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis have seen many people turn to the authority for help, it said.
Its affordable warmth programme will see energy debts of up to £1,000 be cleared for households already in receipt of certain support.
A new boiler scheme is also ongoing.
Those with debts with their energy suppliers will see them wiped out, with payments being made directly by the council to the energy companies, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
New boilers will also be funded for households deemed vulnerable if their current boiler is more than eight years old.
The plans are an extension of the council's affordable warmth scheme, which has been providing grants for boilers and insulation since 2019.
A report to cabinet states: "A minimum of 349 properties will benefit from the programme over the three-year period, assuming an average grant of £9,000 for heating and insulation works.
"Where possible, other forms of government funding will be utilised to carry out insulation works."
Those households who are receiving insulation and heating works through the programme will qualify for the energy debt payment if required.
Households on low incomes and living in low energy efficiency properties will also be eligible for the scheme.
The scheme is recommended for approval at the council's next cabinet meeting on 14 December.
