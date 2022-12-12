Sheffield Christmas lights wish granted for 101-year-old

Composite picture of Elsie and treeSouthcroft
Elsie (centre) said it had made her Christmas

A 101-year-old woman who had always wanted a large pine tree outside her window to be lit for Christmas has had her wish granted.

The 42ft (12.8m) tree stands outside Elsie's apartment at Sheffield's Southcroft retirement complex.

The tree had not been illuminated in previous years, but thanks to staff and the loan of a cherry picker, it now sparkles with 9,000 lights.

Centenarian Elsie said: "This is a great day - I'll remember it."

Southcroft
Elsie (centre) thanked the team who had worked to install the lights in freezing conditions

After Elsie made the request, complex manager for Methodist Homes Siobhan Cunningham said staff got together to see how they could make it happen.

"It was a real team effort," she said, adding: "We knew she would really appreciate it."

Southview
The lights will now remain in place so the tree can be lit up in future years

Ms Cunningham said they had bought the lights, while another member of staff enlisted the help of a local plant hire firm where her husband worked.

They provided a cherry picker and an operative free of charge, she said.

Southcroft
Elsie was guest of honour at a special switch-on event on Friday

A special switch-on event was held on Friday evening, where Elsie was guest of honour.

Elsie, who is Southcroft's oldest resident, said she was delighted to see the tree in all its festive glory.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics