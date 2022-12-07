Stannington: Major incident declared as homes still without gas
A council has declared a major incident as hundreds of homes in Sheffield wait for their gas supply to be restored.
Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities since Friday when more than 400,000 litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.
Up to 2,000 properties were thought to have been affected, Cadent Gas said.
Sheffield City Council leader Terry Fox said it would now be "better able to coordinate the overall response".
Mr Fox also said the incident had "progressed", adding: "With a colder spell due in the coming days it is important we and other organisations across the city collaborate to ensure all the residents affected are provided with the support they require, especially the most vulnerable."
He said the authority would be able to call on more support if it was needed.
On Tuesday, Yorkshire Water stated the leak had been fixed, while Cadent Gas said engineers remained on site draining water from the system.
Stephanie van Rosse, from Cadent, said about a quarter of the 2,000 properties affected have now had their gas supply restored.
She said the company had brought in equipment and staff from across the country to help but there was "still got a lot of water being pumped out".
She said while the mains was clear work was underway to remove water from the pipes leading into people's homes.
"It only takes a half an egg cup of water to block a service pipe," she said.
"It's a small amount off water, but it will stop the gas coming through."
Mike, who lives in Stannington said "the community response has been absolutely fantastic".
He said he has multiple disabilities which are badly affected by the cold.
"Somebody picked up on the Facebook group and fetched me a space heater," he said.
"So I'm desperately trying to keep the house warm, but I'm struggling. It's only 17C in the main living room and my heaters are struggling to get above that."
He praised the Cadent engineers who visited his home, but said his gas boiler kept going out.
The incident happened late on Friday night with some residents reporting water pouring out of their cookers and gas meters.
Churches, community centres and pubs have offered hot drinks and a "warm space" for local residents.
