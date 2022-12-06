Wombwell: £1m cannabis factory found by police
- Published
A cannabis factory containing plants with an estimated value of more than £1m has been found by police.
Officers located the drugs in an industrial unit on Hemingfield Road, Wombwell, on Sunday afternoon.
Sgt Kev Jenkins, of South Yorkshire Police, said the discovery would have "a significant impact on the supply of drugs within Barnsley".
The force said an investigation was under way to find those responsible for the operation.
In August, South Yorkshire Police said it had seized £11m of cannabis plants in neighbouring Rotherham over the previous year.
The force has launched Operation Grow to tackle cannabis farms in the county due to the frequent power cuts believed to be caused by the illegal set-ups.
