Sheffield Central MP: Abtisam Mohamed selected by Labour to fight seat
- Published
Labour has selected Abtisam Mohamed to stand as the next parliamentary candidate in Sheffield Central.
Ms Mohamed, a councillor for Sheffield City Council, was chosen to replace MP Paul Blomfield, who said he would stand down at the next general election.
Writing on Twitter, Ms Mohamed said she was "feeling deeply inspired by the strength of support" she had received
She said: "I'd just like to say a huge thank you to every member in Sheffield who has supported me.
"I've had so many conversations with members over the last few weeks and each one has been useful, enriching and challenging. I'd expect nothing less from Labour members!"
She added she wanted to thank her "incredible team" and her fellow candidates.
"We have faced huge amounts of abuse, racism or transphobia throughout this campaign," she said.
"It has been very difficult to sift through this and continue to run positive campaigns. Yet, we all managed it."
Mr Blomfield tweeted his support for Ms Mohamed, saying she would be "a brilliant MP".
Eddie Izzard added: "I want to congratulate Abtisam Mohamed on her victory in the Sheffield Central selection contest today.
"She will make a fine MP and I look forward to campaigning with her in the months and years to come."
