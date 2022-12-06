Sheffield: Meadowhall expansion plans to be considered
- Published
Revised plans for a leisure complex next to Meadowhall shopping centre are to be considered by councillors later.
Proposals submitted by British Land include building a "leisure hall" onto the centre in Sheffield, to house restaurants, bars and a gym.
It also hopes to provide outdoor adventure activities on land nearby, to be completed within five to 10 years.
Initial plans were revised after Sheffield City Council said it would negatively affect the city centre.
The new proposal includes a smaller leisure hall - integrated into the southern side of Meadowhall - with cafes, restaurants and bars adjacent to a landscaped outdoor area.
It also plans to expand and modernise the existing Vue cinema on its current plot, rather than build a new one within the leisure hall.
Initially, the plans included an 80,000 sq ft space for high street retail - but this has now been changed to put the focus on large outdoor equipment, sports and homeware suppliers.
The revised planning application has been recommended for approval.
The council had supported Meadowhall's leisure plans pre-pandemic, but the loss of John Lewis in March and Debenhams in May led to a change in its position.
Nalin Seneviratne, the council's director of city centre development, said the city centre was the region's main centre for catering and leisure, and the Meadowhall plans may threaten that.
A spokesperson for British Land said as a long-term masterplan, plans were "not set in stone" and could continue to evolve, but outline planning permission was being sought.
