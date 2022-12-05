Stannington: Engineers work to fix supply to hundreds without gas
- Published
Engineers are working to restore gas supplies to more than 1,000 properties in Sheffield after water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.
Several homes in the Stannington area saw water gushing from gas meters and cookers on late on Friday night.
Residents left without heating or cooking faculties have been offered refuge in a church hall and a pub.
Tom Ballard from Cadent said it was "difficult to give exact timescales" on when supplies would be restored.
"When you get water in the gas network it's quite a complex operation to try and remove the water from the system," he said.
"Because of the safety concerns we need to enter everybody's property and isolate their gas supply."
Mr Ballard said about 100 engineers were working "24 hours a day".
Stannington resident Gemma Hilton said she was woken up at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday by the sound of vans and fire engines outside.
"I could hear lots going on outside... so I knew something had happened, but I didn't know what," she said.
She said neighbours posting on social media reported water coming out of cookers and bubbling up from the bottom of lamp posts.
The incident has left her without gas, so she has been going to her parents home to stay warm and have showers.
Many residents have been issued with electric heaters and hotplates.
Jamie Tuxford, landlord of the Peacock Inn, has thrown open the doors to provide warmth and food, despite the pub losing its gas supply.
The pub has handed out food to people and is providing free hot drinks and offering a warm space, using electric heaters.
"It's the elderly and the vulnerable and the families that we're really worried for now," he said.
The headteacher of Nook Lane junior school, Steven Arbon-Davis, said the school was trying to remain open, despite being "without gas, heating and hot water".
He said the school planned to bring in electric heaters and parents have been asked to send children in "wrapped up warm with a packed lunch"
