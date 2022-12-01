Rotherham: Police target pigs causing havoc in graveyard
Officers were working "as quickly as possible" to stop several pigs which have caused havoc in a church cemetery, South Yorkshire Police have said.
The sow, boar and two piglets have repeatedly dug up ground near graves at St Gerard's church in Thrybergh.
Father Desmond Sexton, from the church, previously said the pigs had been churning up the graveyard for two weeks and described it as "horrendous".
South Yorkshire Police said anyone who saw the pigs should get in touch.
Father Desmond, parish priest of St Mary's and St Gerard's, said people visiting the graves of loved ones had been left "very upset" about the issue, with some scared away by the animals.
One man visiting his wife's grave at the cemetery earlier this week told BBC Radio Sheffield he had chased the pigs away because he was concerned they were "so close to the graves".
Councillor Bennett-Sylvester, who represents the Thrybergh ward, said in addition to "considerable damage" caused to the cemetery, there was concern for pupils at the nearby St Gerard's School.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We are aware of the issues in Thrybergh regarding some pigs running freely around the community.
"We understand this is causing concern to residents and are working closely with Rotherham Council and other partner agencies to locate the animals and resolve the issue as quickly as we can."
A statement issued by the force asked anyone who saw the pigs to get in touch.
